It’s a good day to be an Reed’s Inc. (REED) shareholder

In the latest session, Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) closed at $0.10 down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0012 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1764943 shares were traded. REED stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0956.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Reed’s Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on May 10, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On April 26, 2019, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 25, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Bello John bought 250,000 shares for $0.10 per share. The transaction valued at 26,150 led to the insider holds 5,855,579 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REED has reached a high of $0.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1998.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REED has traded an average of 419.69K shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 112.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.23M. Insiders hold about 14.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.60% stake in the company. Shares short for REED as of Oct 13, 2022 were 901.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 590.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.4M to a low estimate of $16.41M. As of the current estimate, Reed’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.4M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.87M, an increase of 32.00% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.23M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.6M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.65M and the low estimate is $66.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.