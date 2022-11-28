It’s an appealing income play to consider Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

The price of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) closed at $48.67 in the last session, up 0.77% from day before closing price of $48.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 417218 shares were traded. WTRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WTRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $57.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when RUBIN ROBERT A sold 1,954 shares for $51.00 per share. The transaction valued at 99,654 led to the insider holds 69,871 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTRG has reached a high of $53.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WTRG traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 915.14k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 262.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WTRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WTRG is 1.15, which was 1.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for WTRG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.