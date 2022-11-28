It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) stock

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) closed the day trading at $119.16 up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $118.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 365895 shares were traded. ATO stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $133.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $107.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when THOMAS RICHARD M sold 1,100 shares for $110.37 per share. The transaction valued at 121,407 led to the insider holds 2,891 shares of the business.

MCDILL JOHN S sold 2 shares of ATO for $202 on Oct 14. The SR VP, UTILITY OPERATIONS now owns 20,895 shares after completing the transaction at $101.04 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Forsythe Christopher T, who serves as the SR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO of the company, sold 0 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 12 and left with 34,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atmos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATO has reached a high of $122.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATO traded about 815.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATO traded about 839.72k shares per day. A total of 140.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ATO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 6.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.79%.

Dividends & Splits

ATO’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.96, up from 2.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 36.60% for ATO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $5.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.55. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.02 and $5.91.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $563.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $765.08M to a low estimate of $177.6M. As of the current estimate, Atmos Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $568.38M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.95B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.