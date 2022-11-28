It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Entegris Inc. (ENTG) stock

The closing price of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) was $75.79 for the day, up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $75.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800017 shares were traded. ENTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $108.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when O’Neill James Anthony sold 3,297 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 379,155 led to the insider holds 15,131 shares of the business.

GRAVES GREGORY B sold 12,142 shares of ENTG for $1,616,092 on Mar 31. The EVP & CFO now owns 20,980 shares after completing the transaction at $133.10 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Edlund Todd James, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 24,289 shares for $137.32 each. As a result, the insider received 3,335,408 and left with 175,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $157.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.31.

Shares Statistics:

ENTG traded an average of 1.69M shares per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.90M. Shares short for ENTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 7.35M, compared to 4.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, ENTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 18.70% for ENTG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $3.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $995.7M. As of the current estimate, Entegris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $583.55M, an estimated increase of 73.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 60.10% less than the figure of $73.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $963.17M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 46.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $3.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.