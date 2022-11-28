Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) closed the day trading at $5.42 up 3.83% from the previous closing price of $5.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2049123 shares were traded. MUFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MUFG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MUFG traded about 3.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MUFG traded about 2.5M shares per day. A total of 12.39B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.20B. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 5.75M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

MUFG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.11, up from 25.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 478.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.