Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) closed at $2.16 in the last session, up 3.85% from day before closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959953 shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On June 08, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $4.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $8.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2298, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2750.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMER traded on average about 439.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 501.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.20M. Insiders hold about 4.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 9.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.93, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$2.26.