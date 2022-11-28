ORC (Orchid Island Capital Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) closed at $10.91 up 1.49% from its previous closing price of $10.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 386614 shares were traded. ORC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $24.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORC has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 834.99k over the past ten days. A total of 35.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 2.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ORC is 1.92, from 0.75 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 18.36.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $26.51M to a low estimate of $26.51M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.4M, an estimated decrease of -37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.16M, a decrease of -33.30% over than the figure of -$37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.16M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.61M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.93M and the low estimate is $108.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.