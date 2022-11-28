PPL (PPL Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $29.11 in the prior trading day, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) closed at $29.23, up 0.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1675499 shares were traded. PPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $33.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Bergstein Joseph P Jr sold 20,645 shares for $30.41 per share. The transaction valued at 627,814 led to the insider holds 31,469 shares of the business.

Sorgi Vincent sold 27,600 shares of PPL for $828,000 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 111,462 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Sorgi Vincent, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 27,553 shares for $29.00 each. As a result, the insider received 799,037 and left with 111,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has reached a high of $30.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 736.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 735.50M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.14M, compared to 10.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PPL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.66, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.47. The current Payout Ratio is 132.20% for PPL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:9314 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.78B, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.