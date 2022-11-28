Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) closed the day trading at $0.77 up 1.73% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0131 from its previous closing price. On the day, 493700 shares were traded. STSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7880 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STSA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 150,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 106,740 led to the insider holds 150,000 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 831,694 shares of STSA for $525,663 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 6,440,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,608,306 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,868,609 and bolstered with 5,608,306 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STSA has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4670.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STSA traded about 735.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STSA traded about 3.97M shares per day. A total of 31.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.93M. Insiders hold about 9.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 462.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 251.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$2.55.