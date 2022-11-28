The name Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) closed at $97.50 up 0.86% from its previous closing price of $96.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830009 shares were traded. ED stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 436.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $94.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $100.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Cawley Timothy bought 80 shares for $88.02 per share. The transaction valued at 7,042 led to the insider holds 18,773 shares of the business.

Shannon Nancy bought 5 shares of ED for $444 on Oct 31. The SVP Utility Shared Services now owns 207 shares after completing the transaction at $87.96 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Sanchez Robert, who serves as the President & CEO, O&R of the company, bought 26 shares for $87.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,311 and bolstered with 9,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Consolidated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ED has reached a high of $102.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ED has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 354.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ED as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.67M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 7.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ED is 3.16, from 3.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67. The current Payout Ratio is 65.80% for ED, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 1989 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.88B to a low estimate of $3.58B. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.61B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.11B, a decrease of -9.10% less than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.61B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.66B and the low estimate is $13.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.