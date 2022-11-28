There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) can be one of them

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) closed the day trading at $6.72 up 3.38% from the previous closing price of $6.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716148 shares were traded. BDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BDN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $0.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brandywine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDN has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BDN traded about 2.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BDN traded about 1.74M shares per day. A total of 171.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.69M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BDN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.47M with a Short Ratio of 8.55M, compared to 7.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 9.73%.

Dividends & Splits

BDN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.70. The current Payout Ratio is 460.40% for BDN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $127.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.41M to a low estimate of $120.9M. As of the current estimate, Brandywine Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $125.53M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.39M, a decrease of -0.10% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.49M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $507.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $486.82M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $522.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $543.19M and the low estimate is $508.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.