There are many powerful catalysts in the market: GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) can be one of them

The closing price of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) was $28.80 for the day, down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $28.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 329919 shares were traded. GFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $32.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $40.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.36.

Shares Statistics:

GFL traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 990.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 368.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.32M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.38% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.62M with a Short Ratio of 12.33M, compared to 12.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.05, GFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.07. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.86 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, GFL Environmental Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $4.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.