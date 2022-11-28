There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Yunji Inc. (YJ) can be one of them

The closing price of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) was $1.01 for the day, up 10.99% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817169 shares were traded. YJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YJ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yunji’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YJ has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8057, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9588.

Shares Statistics:

YJ traded an average of 145.54K shares per day over the past three months and 139.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.33M. Insiders hold about 22.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YJ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 5.84k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.11M, up 259.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $6.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 454.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.