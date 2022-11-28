There is a good chance American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $151.26 in the prior trading day, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) closed at $152.90, up 1.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 351534 shares were traded. AWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AWK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $162 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Kennedy Melanie M sold 693 shares for $152.10 per share. The transaction valued at 105,405 led to the insider holds 11,361 shares of the business.

Kennedy Melanie M sold 1,029 shares of AWK for $149,740 on May 20. The EVP, CHRO now owns 12,054 shares after completing the transaction at $145.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AWK has reached a high of $189.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 864.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 770.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 182.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.95M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AWK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 2.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AWK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.65, compared to 2.62 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 34.70% for AWK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $4.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.44. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $4.71.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $962.9M. As of the current estimate, American Water Works Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated decrease of -12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $926.67M, a decrease of -2.60% over than the figure of -$12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $998.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $864M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.