There is a good chance KBR Inc. (KBR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) closed at $52.50 in the last session, up 1.20% from day before closing price of $51.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 323644 shares were traded. KBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 03, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Conlon Gregory Sean sold 14,564 shares for $52.09 per share. The transaction valued at 758,634 led to the insider holds 50,399 shares of the business.

Pickard Ann Darlene sold 6,000 shares of KBR for $310,930 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 45,181 shares after completing the transaction at $51.82 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Barrie Andrew, who serves as the President Gov’t Solutions EMEA of the company, sold 3,111 shares for $51.35 each. As a result, the insider received 159,750 and left with 8,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KBR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has reached a high of $56.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KBR traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 978.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.80M. Shares short for KBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 4.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KBR is 0.48, which was 0.41 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, KBR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.5B, an estimated decrease of -34.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$34.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.8B and the low estimate is $6.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.