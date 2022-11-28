There is a good chance Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.11 in the prior trading day, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) closed at $0.11, up 0.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0003 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3906147 shares were traded.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SINT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Over the past 52 weeks, SINT has reached a high of $1.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1855, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4139.

The stock has traded on average 3.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.91M. Insiders hold about 1.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SINT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 300.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.28% and a Short% of Float of 8.29%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.44.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SINT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $650k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $880k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606k, up 45.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3M and the low estimate is $1.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 144.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.