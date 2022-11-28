There Is Still Room For Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) was $59.22 for the day, up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $59.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123080 shares were traded. PEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $76.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $69.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on March 22, 2022, with a $69 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares for $57.14 per share. The transaction valued at 11,428 led to the insider holds 29,976 shares of the business.

Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of PEG for $11,638 on Oct 04. The Vice President and Controller now owns 30,121 shares after completing the transaction at $58.19 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, LaRossa Ralph A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 1,054 shares for $65.75 each. As a result, the insider received 69,303 and left with 82,649 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has reached a high of $75.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.33.

Shares Statistics:

PEG traded an average of 3.15M shares per day over the past three months and 3.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 498.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 497.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PEG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 5.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.96, PEG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.31. The current Payout Ratio is 155.30% for PEG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.52 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.34B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.36B, a decrease of -22.70% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.72B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.15B and the low estimate is $7.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.