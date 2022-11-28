There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Blend Labs Inc. (BLND).

As of close of business last night, Blend Labs Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.38, down -8.00% from its previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1738123 shares were traded. BLND stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Mayopoulos Timothy J sold 41,242 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 68,070 led to the insider holds 510,032 shares of the business.

Sumner Crystal sold 17,640 shares of BLND for $29,097 on Nov 21. The Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk now owns 582,132 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Greenberg Marc S., who serves as the Head of Finance of the company, sold 19,228 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider received 31,745 and left with 147,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $11.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1730, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8542.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLND traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 235.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.67M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.34M with a Short Ratio of 14.69M, compared to 13.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $51.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.8M to a low estimate of $45.79M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86.31M, an estimated decrease of -40.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.88M, a decrease of -39.60% over than the figure of -$40.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $234.5M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $229.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263.8M and the low estimate is $161.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.