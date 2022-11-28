There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) closed the day trading at $2.55 up 8.51% from the previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694002 shares were traded. LYLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LYLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Rayner Barbara L bought 1,000 shares for $11.62 per share. The transaction valued at 11,615 led to the insider holds 6,795 shares of the business.

Rayner Barbara L bought 2,500 shares of LYLT for $28,450 on May 17. The Director now owns 5,795 shares after completing the transaction at $11.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYLT has reached a high of $34.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0825.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LYLT traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LYLT traded about 917.5k shares per day. A total of 24.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.80M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LYLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$17.58 and -$17.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$17.63. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $702.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $695.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $735.31M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $722.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $736.99M and the low estimate is $714M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.