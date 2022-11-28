There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) closed the day trading at $0.82 up 6.49% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1651292 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ML, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 22, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On November 08, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on November 08, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Choubey Diwakar bought 100,000 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 67,780 led to the insider holds 18,688,771 shares of the business.

Correia Richard sold 135,828 shares of ML for $196,747 on Sep 12. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 3,378,651 shares after completing the transaction at $1.45 per share. On May 20, another insider, Choubey Diwakar, who serves as the CEO, President and Director of the company, bought 32,942 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,008 and bolstered with 18,772,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ML has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6430.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ML traded about 945.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ML traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 244.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.20M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ML as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 6.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $92.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.43M to a low estimate of $90.6M. As of the current estimate, MoneyLion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.6M, an estimated increase of 126.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.6M, an increase of 79.30% less than the figure of $126.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $339.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $346.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171.11M, up 102.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $563.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631.06M and the low estimate is $525.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.