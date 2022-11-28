There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) closed the day trading at $32.60 up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $32.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690546 shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WMG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 24.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Benet Lincoln E sold 10,000 shares for $38.25 per share. The transaction valued at 382,500 led to the insider holds 434,341 shares of the business.

Benet Lincoln E sold 10,000 shares of WMG for $379,700 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 444,341 shares after completing the transaction at $37.97 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Benet Lincoln E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $33.20 each. As a result, the insider received 332,000 and left with 454,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 108.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WMG traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WMG traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 514.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.32M. Insiders hold about 16.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Dividends & Splits

WMG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.51 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, Warner Music Group Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.72B and the low estimate is $5.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.