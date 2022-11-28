This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

As of close of business last night, BIT Mining Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.20, down -4.69% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 462488 shares were traded. BTCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2270 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2016.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTCM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2691.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTCM traded 846.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.77M. Insiders hold about 3.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.