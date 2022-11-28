This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ)

As of close of business last night, Core Scientific Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.14, down -6.64% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0098 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4269101 shares were traded. CORZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1570 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1245.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CORZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On September 27, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on September 27, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Feinstein Darin sold 2,909,679 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 7,797,940 led to the insider holds 30,483,592 shares of the business.

Feinstein Darin sold 500,000 shares of CORZ for $1,535,000 on Jun 02. The Chief Vision Officer now owns 33,393,271 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Feinstein Darin, who serves as the Chief Vision Officer of the company, sold 1,016,174 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider received 3,211,110 and left with 33,893,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORZ has reached a high of $13.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8333, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7077.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CORZ traded 9.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 374.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.07M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CORZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.67M with a Short Ratio of 22.24M, compared to 15.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 7.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.15 and -$4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $744.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $634.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.48M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $727M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.