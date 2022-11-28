This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: DLocal Limited (DLO)

In the latest session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed at $14.30 up 2.88% from its previous closing price of $13.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1337171 shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DLocal Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $22 from $28 previously.

On May 09, 2022, New Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On April 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $37.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DLO has traded an average of 3.58M shares per day and 17.86M over the past ten days. A total of 295.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.84M. Insiders hold about 9.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 10.57M, compared to 6.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $439.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $409.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.12M, up 72.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $734.31M and the low estimate is $571M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.