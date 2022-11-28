This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

In the latest session, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) closed at $35.92 down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $35.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620458 shares were traded. USFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of US Foods Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

On March 11, 2022, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.CL King initiated its Buy rating on March 11, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Guberman Steven sold 11,708 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 421,488 led to the insider holds 122,920 shares of the business.

Locascio Dirk J. sold 20,000 shares of USFD for $660,000 on Nov 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 128,624 shares after completing the transaction at $33.00 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Iacobucci Andrew E., who serves as the Interim CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $34.00 each. As a result, the insider received 680,000 and left with 154,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, US’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USFD has reached a high of $39.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USFD has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 1.79M over the past ten days. A total of 225.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.08M. Shares short for USFD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 4.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.15B to a low estimate of $8.28B. As of the current estimate, US Foods Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $7.89B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.38B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.01B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.49B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.16B and the low estimate is $32.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.