This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)

As of close of business last night, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $182.87, up 1.57% from its previous closing price of $180.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 454831 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRSK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 102.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $255.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $255 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Vaughan Therese M sold 932 shares for $192.30 per share. The transaction valued at 179,224 led to the insider holds 13,021 shares of the business.

Beckles Kathy Card sold 429 shares of VRSK for $85,839 on Aug 22. The EVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Sec now owns 6,102 shares after completing the transaction at $200.09 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, WRIGHT DAVID B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,071 shares for $204.78 each. As a result, the insider received 424,099 and left with 14,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verisk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRSK has reached a high of $230.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $156.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 185.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRSK traded 876.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, VRSK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $5.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.78. EPS for the following year is $6.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $5.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $754.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $766M to a low estimate of $735.8M. As of the current estimate, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $757.22M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $760.78M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $782.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $736.6M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.