Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) closed the day trading at $0.85 up 36.75% from the previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2279 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002772 shares were traded. PIK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6136.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PIK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIK has reached a high of $8.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2704, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0945.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PIK traded about 157.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PIK traded about 569.69k shares per day. A total of 7.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.05M. Insiders hold about 25.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PIK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 15.95k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.84M to a low estimate of $3.84M. As of the current estimate, Kidpik Corp.’s year-ago sales were $5.57M, an estimated decrease of -31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.4M, a decrease of -16.50% over than the figure of -$31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.84M, down -25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.7M and the low estimate is $21.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.