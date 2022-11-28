Update from Cano Health Inc. (CANO): A steady trajectory

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) closed the day trading at $1.71 up 12.50% from the previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9266051 shares were traded. CANO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CANO, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $3.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Gold Lewis bought 300,000 shares for $6.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2,043,000 led to the insider holds 314,825 shares of the business.

Hernandez Marlow bought 15,000 shares of CANO for $120,000 on Dec 06. The CEO and President now owns 2,891,962 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, Hernandez Marlow, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $8.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 109,375 and bolstered with 2,876,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $10.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3114, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5785.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CANO traded about 10.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CANO traded about 15.59M shares per day. A total of 232.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.47M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.97M with a Short Ratio of 29.18M, compared to 21.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 16.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 77.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.