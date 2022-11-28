Update from Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ): A steady trajectory

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) closed the day trading at $26.04 up 2.28% from the previous closing price of $25.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 484458 shares were traded. CUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CUZ, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On April 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $41.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on April 22, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cousins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUZ has reached a high of $42.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CUZ traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CUZ traded about 951.54k shares per day. A total of 151.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.66M. Shares short for CUZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 5.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Dividends & Splits

CUZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.21 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 61.20% for CUZ, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $191.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.1M to a low estimate of $187.89M. As of the current estimate, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $186.97M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.17M, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.06M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $763.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $737.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $747.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.06M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820M and the low estimate is $769.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.