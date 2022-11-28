Update from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): A steady trajectory

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) closed the day trading at $60.15 down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $60.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 350984 shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OLLI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $37 to $57.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on June 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $65.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $72.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OLLI traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OLLI traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 62.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.50M. Shares short for OLLI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.29M, compared to 6.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.44% and a Short% of Float of 21.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.