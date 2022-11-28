Update from OmniAb Inc. (OABI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) was $2.61 for the day, down -6.79% from the previous closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607012 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8427 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OABI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Cochran Jennifer R. bought 30,000 shares for $3.10 per share. The transaction valued at 92,928 led to the insider holds 55,226 shares of the business.

Boyce Sarah bought 15,000 shares of OABI for $43,800 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 36,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Boyce Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,597 and bolstered with 21,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.2424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.3710.

Shares Statistics:

OABI traded an average of 1.04M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.25M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company.