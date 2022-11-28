Update from Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) was $26.55 for the day, up 8.54% from the previous closing price of $24.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 475866 shares were traded. RELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RELL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Feltl & Co. on September 06, 2007, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when PLANTE PAUL J sold 15,000 shares for $22.62 per share. The transaction valued at 339,300 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Benham James sold 5,000 shares of RELL for $120,450 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $24.09 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Benham James, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $22.12 each. As a result, the insider received 442,372 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Richardson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELL has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.49.

Shares Statistics:

RELL traded an average of 203.79K shares per day over the past three months and 204.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.76M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RELL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 376.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 251.34k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, RELL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.50. The current Payout Ratio is 15.10% for RELL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 1987 when the company split stock in a 110:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.5M to a low estimate of $64.5M. As of the current estimate, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $53.98M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.8M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.62M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $289.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.5M and the low estimate is $289.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.