What shareholders can do to beat the market with Navient Corporation (NAVI) stock

In the latest session, Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) closed at $16.38 up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $16.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 436766 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Navient Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 23.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 21.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.50.

On September 09, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Newbury Investors LLC bought 326,000 shares for $17.13 per share. The transaction valued at 5,584,380 led to the insider holds 29,449,997 shares of the business.

Newbury Investors LLC bought 315,408 shares of NAVI for $5,402,939 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 29,123,997 shares after completing the transaction at $17.13 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, HAUBER STEPHEN M, who serves as the EVP, Chief Risk&Compliance Off of the company, sold 3,161 shares for $17.66 each. As a result, the insider received 55,839 and left with 186,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Navient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVI has reached a high of $22.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NAVI has traded an average of 1.66M shares per day and 913.61k over the past ten days. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.96M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.37M, compared to 10.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 9.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NAVI is 0.64, from 0.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.08.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $281.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $369M to a low estimate of $239M. As of the current estimate, Navient Corporation’s year-ago sales were $272M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.6M, a decrease of -13.30% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $878M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.