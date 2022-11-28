What shareholders can do to beat the market with Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) stock

In the latest session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) closed at $29.14 up 3.52% from its previous closing price of $28.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2996660 shares were traded. SI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silvergate Capital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $37.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $108 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when LANE ALAN J sold 16,314 shares for $92.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,508,324 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fraher Kathleen sold 750 shares of SI for $101,250 on Apr 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 10,097 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Fraher Kathleen, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 750 shares for $130.44 each. As a result, the insider received 97,826 and left with 10,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvergate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SI has reached a high of $232.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SI has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 7.62M over the past ten days. A total of 31.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.01M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 3.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.63. EPS for the following year is $6.76, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.43 and $6.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $104.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $114M to a low estimate of $98.16M. As of the current estimate, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $49.26M, an estimated increase of 112.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.6M, an increase of 93.10% less than the figure of $112.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.47M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $338.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.52M, up 93.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600.7M and the low estimate is $444.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.