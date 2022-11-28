Which analyst expects Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) closed at $0.21 up 10.53% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580977 shares were traded. BNTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2198 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1843.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Oliveira Steven Michael bought 10,553 shares for $3.04 per share. The transaction valued at 32,126 led to the insider holds 1,000,000 shares of the business.

Oliveira Steven Michael bought 37,947 shares of BNTC for $120,687 on Nov 29. The 10% Owner now owns 989,447 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTC has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2429, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1118.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BNTC has traded an average of 590.80K shares per day and 415.57k over the past ten days. A total of 27.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.76M. Insiders hold about 7.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 81.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 43.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.83.