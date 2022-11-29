A correction may be in store for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares?

As of close of business last night, AMERCO’s stock clocked out at $59.67, up 1.10% from its previous closing price of $59.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654616 shares were traded. UHAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UHAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when GROGAN JAMES J bought 400 shares for $60.20 per share. The transaction valued at 24,080 led to the insider holds 1,848 shares of the business.

GROGAN JAMES J bought 548 shares of UHAL for $32,058 on Nov 23. The Committee Member now owns 1,448 shares after completing the transaction at $58.50 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, SHOEN MARK V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,150 shares for $55.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 231,640 and bolstered with 603,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMERCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHAL has reached a high of $73.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UHAL traded 635.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 724.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.32M. Insiders hold about 57.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UHAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 249.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 237.24k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $20.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $20.62 and a low estimate of $20.62, while EPS last year was $20.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $15.74, with high estimates of $15.74 and low estimates of $15.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $60.22 and $60.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $60.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UHAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 10.60% from the average estimate.