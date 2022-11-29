A correction may be in store for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares?

As of close of business last night, The Hershey Company’s stock clocked out at $232.63, down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $233.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706143 shares were traded. HSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $234.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $232.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HSY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 145.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $235.

On September 14, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $238.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $226.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on March 30, 2022, with a $226 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Buck Michele sold 14,250 shares for $220.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,140,516 led to the insider holds 150,555 shares of the business.

HERSHEY TRUST CO sold 8,600 shares of HSY for $1,985,116 on Nov 08. The 10% Owner now owns 39,630 shares after completing the transaction at $230.83 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,600 shares for $230.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,985,116 and left with 39,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSY has reached a high of $241.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $175.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 226.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HSY traded 948.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 205.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.18, HSY has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15. The current Payout Ratio is 48.60% for HSY, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $7.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.18. EPS for the following year is $8.86, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.23 and $8.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $2.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.57B. As of the current estimate, The Hershey Company’s year-ago sales were $2.33B, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.59B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.56B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.97B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.28B and the low estimate is $10.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.