A correction may be in store for Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares?

In the latest session, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) closed at $50.73 down -6.28% from its previous closing price of $54.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631003 shares were traded. TRUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trupanion Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On August 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $69.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $129 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares for $60.41 per share. The transaction valued at 241,642 led to the insider holds 865,109 shares of the business.

RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares of TRUP for $176,648 on Nov 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 857,109 shares after completing the transaction at $44.16 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, RAWLINGS DARRYL, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $53.94 each. As a result, the insider received 215,740 and left with 857,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUP has reached a high of $158.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRUP has traded an average of 658.27K shares per day and 784.64k over the past ten days. A total of 40.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.20M. Shares short for TRUP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 7.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.32% and a Short% of Float of 22.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $230.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $234.3M to a low estimate of $224.5M. As of the current estimate, Trupanion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.67M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.34M, an increase of 24.70% less than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $904.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $889.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $897.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.99M, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.