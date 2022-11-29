A glimpse at LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) closed at $2.05 up 6.22% from its previous closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871746 shares were traded. LVOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0921 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On December 16, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when DiLullo John D bought 2,003 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,006 led to the insider holds 1,152,090 shares of the business.

DiLullo John D bought 146 shares of LVOX for $277 on Nov 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,150,087 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, DiLullo John D, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 933 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,791 and bolstered with 1,149,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVOX has reached a high of $5.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6647.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LVOX has traded an average of 93.74K shares per day and 93.73k over the past ten days. A total of 92.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.69M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LVOX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 765.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 669.32k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.7M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.58M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.97M, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.59M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.23M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.5M and the low estimate is $159.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.