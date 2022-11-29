A glimpse at Vapotherm Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) closed at $0.73 down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0055 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3810076 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vapotherm Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $12 previously.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $8.

On December 17, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 17, 2020, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Prescott General Partners LLC sold 293,806 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 141,321 led to the insider holds 40,888 shares of the business.

Prescott General Partners LLC sold 150,478 shares of VAPO for $79,859 on Nov 16. The Member of Section 13(d) Group now owns 48,498 shares after completing the transaction at $0.53 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Ramade Gregoire, who serves as the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,399 and bolstered with 83,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAPO has reached a high of $24.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2784, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8048.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VAPO has traded an average of 222.49K shares per day and 361.73k over the past ten days. A total of 26.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.85M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VAPO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 317.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 360.19k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.28 and -$4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.76 and -$2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.1M to a low estimate of $15.6M. As of the current estimate, Vapotherm Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.12M, an estimated decrease of -56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.81M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.29M, down -34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.7M and the low estimate is $87.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.