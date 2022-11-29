A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

The price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) closed at $45.23 in the last session, up 0.76% from day before closing price of $44.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614656 shares were traded. BPMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BPMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

On July 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 08, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Haviland Kate bought 1,100 shares for $43.98 per share. The transaction valued at 48,378 led to the insider holds 92,281 shares of the business.

Rossi Christina sold 533 shares of BPMC for $24,113 on Nov 03. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 43,435 shares after completing the transaction at $45.24 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Namouni Fouad, who serves as the PRESIDENT, R & D of the company, sold 3,477 shares for $67.30 each. As a result, the insider received 234,002 and left with 52,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPMC has reached a high of $111.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BPMC traded on average about 711.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 512.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Shares short for BPMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 4.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.22 and a low estimate of -$2.66, while EPS last year was -$2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.46, with high estimates of -$2.1 and low estimates of -$2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.52 and -$10.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.35. EPS for the following year is -$8.37, with 17 analysts recommending between -$6.55 and -$10.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $43.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.1M to a low estimate of $38.07M. As of the current estimate, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $42.47M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.42M, a decrease of -55.70% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.94M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $173.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.08M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $524.2M and the low estimate is $203.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.