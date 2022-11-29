An average trading volume for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) closed at $45.26 in the last session, up 1.75% from day before closing price of $44.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588780 shares were traded. RRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 88.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 88.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On September 22, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On September 07, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Finch Robert A sold 22,663 shares for $39.41 per share. The transaction valued at 893,149 led to the insider holds 111,214 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Red’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 80.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRR has reached a high of $55.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRR traded on average about 475.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 384.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RRR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RRR is 1.00, which was 0.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $415.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $423.1M to a low estimate of $403.15M. As of the current estimate, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $422.35M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $405.58M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $416.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $391.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.