An average trading volume for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) closed at $29.33 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $29.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3321708 shares were traded. CG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.50.

On September 06, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $33.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares for $20.25 per share. The transaction valued at 201,026 led to the insider holds 2,960,231 shares of the business.

Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of CG for $8,529,534 on Aug 15. The Former 10% owner now owns 40,307,862 shares after completing the transaction at $50.85 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Carlyle Group Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 94,989 shares for $49.79 each. As a result, the insider received 4,729,603 and left with 40,475,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CG traded on average about 2.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 362.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.29M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.56M with a Short Ratio of 15.64M, compared to 15.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CG is 1.23, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.53.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $4.12, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95B, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.81B and the low estimate is $3.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.