An investigation into Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s technical aspects

The price of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) closed at $40.00 in the last session, up 2.99% from day before closing price of $38.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543258 shares were traded. NUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 02, 2020, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $58.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when NAPIERSKI RYAN S sold 25,000 shares for $38.45 per share. The transaction valued at 961,250 led to the insider holds 122,683 shares of the business.

LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 1,000 shares of NUS for $38,160 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 67,393 shares after completing the transaction at $38.16 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, LIPMAN ANDREW D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $35.92 each. As a result, the insider received 35,920 and left with 68,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUS has reached a high of $56.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NUS traded on average about 529.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 418.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NUS is 1.54, which was 1.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.36 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $569.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $570.38M to a low estimate of $569.3M. As of the current estimate, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $639.87M, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.47M, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $705.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, down -12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.