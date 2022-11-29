An overall feel about Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) closed at $19.38 up 7.01% from its previous closing price of $18.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087208 shares were traded. BEEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beam Global’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Townsend Battery Partners, LLC sold 10,176 shares for $16.32 per share. The transaction valued at 166,076 led to the insider holds 1,005,000 shares of the business.

Townsend Battery Partners, LLC sold 24,146 shares of BEEM for $352,227 on Nov 11. The 10% Owner now owns 1,015,176 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Townsend Battery Partners, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,040 shares for $13.17 each. As a result, the insider received 79,547 and left with 1,039,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEEM has reached a high of $27.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BEEM has traded an average of 118.75K shares per day and 240.49k over the past ten days. A total of 10.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.14M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.90% and a Short% of Float of 17.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55M to a low estimate of $3.48M. As of the current estimate, Beam Global’s year-ago sales were $2.02M, an estimated increase of 101.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.61M, an increase of 32.20% less than the figure of $101.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.43M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9M, up 80.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35M and the low estimate is $30.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 102.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.