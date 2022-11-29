An overall feel about Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s stock clocked out at $8.52, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $8.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 897318 shares were traded. EBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Centrais’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EBR traded 2.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Shares short for EBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 7.35M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, EBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $2.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s year-ago sales were $666.05M, an estimated increase of 209.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.64B, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.76B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.