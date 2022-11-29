Analysis of Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM): Selected Notes

The closing price of Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) was $10.38 for the day, down -2.35% from the previous closing price of $10.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2042861 shares were traded. PRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On April 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when WindAcre Partnership Master Fu bought 1,600,000 shares for $8.65 per share. The transaction valued at 13,840,000 led to the insider holds 21,600,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRM has reached a high of $14.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.35.

Shares Statistics:

PRM traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 1.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.54M. Insiders hold about 5.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 5.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.64M and the low estimate is $430.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.