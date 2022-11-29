Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): Selected Notes

The closing price of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) was $22.61 for the day, up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $22.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640693 shares were traded. RCII stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $40.

On August 25, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,475 shares for $17.45 per share. The transaction valued at 25,739 led to the insider holds 77,144 shares of the business.

BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,223 shares of RCII for $25,304 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 75,669 shares after completing the transaction at $20.69 per share. On Apr 22, another insider, BROWN JEFFREY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 962 shares for $25.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,985 and bolstered with 74,446 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rent-A-Center’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCII has reached a high of $51.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.94.

Shares Statistics:

RCII traded an average of 766.65K shares per day over the past three months and 479.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.06M, compared to 4.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.43% and a Short% of Float of 17.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.16, RCII has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 370.20% for RCII, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.46 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -10.90% over than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.