Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): Selected Notes

The closing price of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) was $95.69 for the day, down -3.22% from the previous closing price of $98.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13639388 shares were traded. DIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 109.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $110 to $145.

Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when WOODFORD BRENT sold 3,000 shares for $119.03 per share. The transaction valued at 357,090 led to the insider holds 28,624 shares of the business.

WOODFORD BRENT sold 226 shares of DIS for $29,945 on Mar 10. The EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax now owns 27,003 shares after completing the transaction at $132.50 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, McCarthy Christine M, who serves as the SEVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,342 shares for $151.54 each. As a result, the insider received 2,324,927 and left with 165,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has reached a high of $160.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.74.

Shares Statistics:

DIS traded an average of 12.59M shares per day over the past three months and 21.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.81B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.75M with a Short Ratio of 20.23M, compared to 20.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 10000:9865 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.29 and $4.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.82B to a low estimate of $20.5B. As of the current estimate, The Walt Disney Company’s year-ago sales were $16.31B, an estimated increase of 29.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.07B, an increase of 24.80% less than the figure of $29.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.58B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.33B, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.99B and the low estimate is $91.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.