Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST): Selected Notes

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) closed the day trading at $25.04 down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $25.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813444 shares were traded. TWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Banyai William sold 1,275 shares for $24.90 per share. The transaction valued at 31,748 led to the insider holds 253,631 shares of the business.

Banyai William sold 379 shares of TWST for $11,199 on Oct 25. The insider now owns 255,581 shares after completing the transaction at $29.55 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Banyai William, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 318 shares for $36.14 each. As a result, the insider received 11,493 and left with 256,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $99.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWST traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWST traded about 2.48M shares per day. A total of 56.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.80M. Shares short for TWST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 6.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.06% and a Short% of Float of 10.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.4, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.16, with high estimates of -$0.99 and low estimates of -$1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.19 and -$5.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.49. EPS for the following year is -$4.8, with 9 analysts recommending between -$4.48 and -$5.55.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $57.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $56.4M. As of the current estimate, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s year-ago sales were $37.95M, an estimated increase of 50.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $198M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $202.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.33M, up 53.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $256.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $282M and the low estimate is $154.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.